Youngstown considers crackdown on cigarette butts and chewing gum

Youngstown City Council is being asked to approve an ordinance that would make the punishment for tossing a cigarette butt or spitting gum onto a city street or sidewalk the same as if you dump tires, or any other rubbish. Council is being asked at this week's meeting to amend the city's litter ordinance, adding cigarette butts and gum to the list of items considered garbage, rubbish and junk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.