Woman gets jail for probation violation
A Youngstown woman was given a year in jail Thursday for a third probation violation on a drug conviction from 2012. Jennifer L. Cupan, 35, 4427 Rush Blvd., pleaded guilty to the violation before Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Ronald J. Rice.
