Vehicle pursuit through Trumbull County ends in Youngstown, suspects at large
Weathersfield police tell 21 News, they attempted to stop a Pontiac Sunfire on Austintown-Warren Road around 4:30 p.m. Monday after noticing the vehicle had expired plates. Police say the driver sped away from the officers eventually turning onto Old Salt Springs Road and that's when other police cruisers began pursing the car on Salt Springs road going eastbound.
