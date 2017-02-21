US bishops welcome Trumpa s decision to reverse Obama transgender rule

Two leading US prelates have welcome the decision by President Donal Trump to reverse an executive order, made by former President Obama, requiring public schools to treat "transgender" students according to the sex with which the students identify. Archbishop Charles Chaput of Philadelphia and Bishop George Murray of Youngstown, Ohio, said that the Obama rule had envisioned "a one-size-fits-all approach to dealing with sensitive issues."

