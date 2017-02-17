United Way finalists

United Way finalists

Pictured are five finalists who donated to the Trumbull County United Way who tried their luck Thursday at winning a new Lordstown-built Chevrolet Cruze, courtesy of Greenwood Chevrolet in Austintown. Five donors to the United Way of Youngstown and Mahoning Valley also were finalists.

