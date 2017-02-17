United Way finalists
Pictured are five finalists who donated to the Trumbull County United Way who tried their luck Thursday at winning a new Lordstown-built Chevrolet Cruze, courtesy of Greenwood Chevrolet in Austintown. Five donors to the United Way of Youngstown and Mahoning Valley also were finalists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for lost love
|Feb 10
|RandyShalz
|1
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb 2
|Syb
|6
|Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family
|Jan 21
|Madison10
|1
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Jan '17
|Duke for Mayor
|25
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|Jan '17
|insecticide
|2
|Tecumseh Drama Theater
|Dec '16
|YEPPER
|2
|Springfield Dining group
|Dec '16
|Daffin Candies
|2
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC