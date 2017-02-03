Trump pushes dark view of Islam to ce...

Trump pushes dark view of Islam to center of U.S. policymaking

It was at a campaign rally in August that President Donald Trump most fully unveiled the dark vision of an America under siege by "radical Islam" that is now radically reshaping the policies of the United States. On a stage lined with U.S. flags in Youngstown, Ohio, Trump, who months before had called for a "total and complete shutdown" of Muslim immigration, argued that the United States faced a threat on par with the greatest evils of the 20th century.

