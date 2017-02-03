Trump pushes dark view of Islam to center of U.S. policymaking
It was at a campaign rally in August that President Donald Trump most fully unveiled the dark vision of an America under siege by "radical Islam" that is now radically reshaping the policies of the United States. On a stage lined with U.S. flags in Youngstown, Ohio, Trump, who months before had called for a "total and complete shutdown" of Muslim immigration, argued that the United States faced a threat on par with the greatest evils of the 20th century.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Syb
|6
|Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family
|Jan 21
|Madison10
|1
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Jan 9
|Duke for Mayor
|25
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|Jan 9
|insecticide
|2
|Tecumseh Drama Theater
|Dec '16
|YEPPER
|2
|Springfield Dining group
|Dec '16
|Daffin Candies
|2
|Body found in parking lot
|Dec '16
|Want answers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC