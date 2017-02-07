Trump partied with convicted felon at Red Cross ball
While protesters stood outside his Mar-a-Lago club Saturday night in Palm Beach, tuxedo-clad President Donald Trump and first lady Melania were being entertained by the organizers of the Red Cross Ball. And among those cozying up to the world's most powerful man was a convicted felon named J.J. Cafaro .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb 2
|Syb
|6
|Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family
|Jan 21
|Madison10
|1
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Jan 9
|Duke for Mayor
|25
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|Jan 9
|insecticide
|2
|Tecumseh Drama Theater
|Dec '16
|YEPPER
|2
|Springfield Dining group
|Dec '16
|Daffin Candies
|2
|Body found in parking lot
|Dec '16
|Want answers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC