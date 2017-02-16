Trial underway in murder of west side...

Trial underway in murder of west side Youngstown man

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Heard is one of three suspects accused of the murder 33 year-old Thomas Owens, who was found shot in the head inside a car on West Myrtle Avenue in Youngstown in November 2015. Heard and two other suspects, 22 year old Leonard Savage and 25 year old Jawon Hymes are each charged with aggravated murder, attempted murder and felonious assault.

