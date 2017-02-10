The Daily Briefing: Trump to make fir...

The Daily Briefing: Trump to make first presidential visit to Ohio on Thursday

Donald Trump's first visit to Ohio as president is planned to take him to the Youngstown area on Thursday to sign a bill that Republicans believe can help the faltering coal industry. Trump's noon visit to Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna in Trumbull County has not been publicly announced by the White House, but was reported by the Vindicator.

