The Daily Briefing: Trump to make first presidential visit to Ohio on Thursday
Donald Trump's first visit to Ohio as president is planned to take him to the Youngstown area on Thursday to sign a bill that Republicans believe can help the faltering coal industry. Trump's noon visit to Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna in Trumbull County has not been publicly announced by the White House, but was reported by the Vindicator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for lost love
|Fri
|RandyShalz
|1
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb 2
|Syb
|6
|Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family
|Jan 21
|Madison10
|1
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Jan '17
|Duke for Mayor
|25
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|Jan '17
|insecticide
|2
|Tecumseh Drama Theater
|Dec '16
|YEPPER
|2
|Springfield Dining group
|Dec '16
|Daffin Candies
|2
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC