Second suspect convicted of taking pa...

Second suspect convicted of taking part in Youngstown shooting death

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

After deliberations that lasted for all of Friday afternoon, 21-year-old Jason Heard was found guilty of complicity to commit aggravated murder and three counts of complicity to commit attempted murder. Heard was one of three suspects accused of killing 33 year-old Thomas Owens, who was found shot in the head inside a car on West Myrtle Avenue in Youngstown in November 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for lost love Feb 10 RandyShalz 1
News Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08) Feb 2 Syb 6
News Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family Jan 21 Madison10 1
News Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young... Jan '17 Duke for Mayor 25
Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom... Jan '17 insecticide 2
Tecumseh Drama Theater Dec '16 YEPPER 2
Springfield Dining group Dec '16 Daffin Candies 2
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,170 • Total comments across all topics: 279,028,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC