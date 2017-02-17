Second suspect convicted of taking part in Youngstown shooting death
After deliberations that lasted for all of Friday afternoon, 21-year-old Jason Heard was found guilty of complicity to commit aggravated murder and three counts of complicity to commit attempted murder. Heard was one of three suspects accused of killing 33 year-old Thomas Owens, who was found shot in the head inside a car on West Myrtle Avenue in Youngstown in November 2015.
