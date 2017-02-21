Police release name of owner of vehicle found burning with a body inside, Youngstown - OH
Youngstown Detectives reveal the name of the man who owned the SUV that was torched, with a body in the back seat that had been shot twice in the head and burned. Detectives say 40 year old Zachary Howell owned the 2015 Chevy Tahoe found on the city's east side Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for lost love
|Feb 10
|RandyShalz
|1
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb 2
|Syb
|6
|Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family
|Jan '17
|Madison10
|1
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Jan '17
|Duke for Mayor
|25
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|Jan '17
|insecticide
|2
|Tecumseh Drama Theater
|Dec '16
|YEPPER
|2
|Springfield Dining group
|Dec '16
|Daffin Candies
|2
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC