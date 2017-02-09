Open Road Acquires 'Finding Steve McQ...

Open Road Acquires 'Finding Steve McQueen' - Berlin

Open Road has picked up U.S. rights to heist movie Finding Steve McQueen , directed by Mark Steven Johnson and starring Travis Fimmel , Forest Whitaker , William Fichtner and Rachael Taylor. The deal was announced as the European Film Market gets underway in Berlin.

Youngstown, OH

