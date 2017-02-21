ODNR: Court order restarting Weathersfield injection well puts Valley at risk
Saying it places the safety of the Mahoning Valley at risk, a state regulatory agency says it will appeal a judge's order allowing a drilling waste injection well to resume operations in Weathersfield Township. Matt Eiselstein of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources says Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Kimberly Cocroft has rejected the ODNR's plan to restart an injection well owned by American Water Management Services along Route 169.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
