News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd
On the way to the police station in Youngstown, Ohio, on Oct. 19, after being arrested for, among other things, being a felon in possession of a gun, Raymond Brooks, 25, asked an officer whether, after he got booked at the station, he could have his gun back. [The Vindicator , 10-20-2016] Mayor Paul Antonio of Toowoomba, Australia , admitted he had picked an uphill fight, but still has recently been handing out cards to men on the street asking them to help the city become completely free of pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish World Review.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb 2
|Syb
|6
|Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family
|Jan 21
|Madison10
|1
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Jan 9
|Duke for Mayor
|25
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|Jan 9
|insecticide
|2
|Tecumseh Drama Theater
|Dec '16
|YEPPER
|2
|Springfield Dining group
|Dec '16
|Daffin Candies
|2
|Body found in parking lot
|Dec '16
|Want answers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC