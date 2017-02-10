Man is indicted on murder charges
A Youngstown man arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Webster man last month was indicted Thursday on murder charges by a Trumbull County grand jury in a special report. Michael Dalton, 40, was shot in the leg around 5 a.m. Jan. 27 during a robbery while walking to the Days Inn, 1615 E. Liberty St., police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.
