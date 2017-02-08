Mahoning United Way surpasses fund raising goal
According to a news release from the campaign, the increase in funding will allow an expansion of United Way's Success After 6 early education initiative. The United Way announced its 2016 campaign results at the Young Women's Mentorship Program at Taft Elementary School in Youngstown.
