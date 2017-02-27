Mahoning Coroner's office releases genetic material from body found in burning SUV
The Mahoning County Coroner's office has released genetic material of the decedent found in the burned car to the Youngstown Police Department and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Youngstown police detectives say 40-year-old Zachary Howell owned the 2015 Chevy Tahoe found burning on Josephine Avenue on Feb. 20. Officials say the material will be used to confirm or refute the identity of the victim, who is suspected to be Howell.
