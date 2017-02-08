Judge grants change of venue in Robert Seman case
The judge assigned to preside over the Robert Seman murder trial has granted a change of venue after talking to potential jurors Wednesday morning. This comes just one day after Judge Sweeney denied a motion to declare a mistrial.
