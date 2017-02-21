Hubbard homeowner makes federal case out of horn honking 'harassment'
A Hubbard man has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Hubbard, it's police chief and Trumbull County claiming they have done nothing to stop what he contends has been a nine year campaign of what he describes as tyranny, intimidation, terrorism, and retaliation against him and his wife. Garrick Krlich filed the suit in U.S. District Court in Youngstown on Thursday, seeking more than $75,000 in damages, alleging that his constitutional right to equal protection under the law has been violated.
