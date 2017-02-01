Free income tax service offered to qualifying Valley residents
The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley teams up with the Mahoning Valley Economic Opportunity Coalition to provide free income tax preparation assistance through VITA . Low to moderate income individuals and families as well as seniors can qualify for the services made available by both the IRS's VITA and Tax Counseling for Seniors .
