Feds want Austintown man to cooperate with 'revenge porn' website investigation
A government agency is asking a federal judge to force an Austintown man to cooperate with an investigation into a website that allegedly offered so-called "revenge porn". The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday petitioned the U.S. District Court to order Aniello "Neil" Infante to comply with the FTC's Civil Investigative Demand into the website MyEx.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb 2
|Syb
|6
|Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family
|Jan 21
|Madison10
|1
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Jan 9
|Duke for Mayor
|25
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|Jan 9
|insecticide
|2
|Tecumseh Drama Theater
|Dec '16
|YEPPER
|2
|Springfield Dining group
|Dec '16
|Daffin Candies
|2
|Body found in parking lot
|Dec '16
|Want answers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC