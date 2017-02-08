Feds want Austintown man to cooperate with 'revenge porn' website investigation

A government agency is asking a federal judge to force an Austintown man to cooperate with an investigation into a website that allegedly offered so-called "revenge porn". The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday petitioned the U.S. District Court to order Aniello "Neil" Infante to comply with the FTC's Civil Investigative Demand into the website MyEx.com.

