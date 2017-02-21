Feds sentence Youngstown man for dealing heroin and fentanyl
A federal judge handed down the sentence to Phillip M. Lemon, II, 28, who was convicted of possessing with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, and possessing firearms during a drug trafficking crime. Before his arrest in July, federal agents say Lemon possessed more than 100 grams of heroin, as well as fentanyl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for lost love
|Feb 10
|RandyShalz
|1
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb 2
|Syb
|6
|Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family
|Jan '17
|Madison10
|1
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Jan '17
|Duke for Mayor
|25
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|Jan '17
|insecticide
|2
|Tecumseh Drama Theater
|Dec '16
|YEPPER
|2
|Springfield Dining group
|Dec '16
|Daffin Candies
|2
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC