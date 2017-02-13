Engineer named for Salem project

Engineer named for Salem project

Morning Journal

The process of selecting an engineer for street improvements went a little bit smoother this year, Mayor John Berlin said. City Service/Safety Director Ken Kenst announced last week that Howells & Baird had been selected as the engineering firm for the 2017 paving project, with a contract agreement for $118,275.

