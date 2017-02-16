Drops of blood help identify Youngstown breaking & entering suspect
According to a police report, Derrick Slocum, 51, was arrested Monday at the Community Corrections of America building on Market Street in Youngstown. Slocum had an active warrant for breaking and entering from an incident at a business last November.
