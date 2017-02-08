Coroner: Girard man dies from 'multiple' gunshot wounds after Howland police confrontation

The man shot during an armed confrontation with Howland police officers died from multiple gunshot wounds according to the Mahoning County Coroner. Forensic Pathologist Dr. Joseph Ohr conducted an autopsy on the body of 34-year-old Richard Latimer of Girard, who was shot Tuesday night during what is being described as an altercation with Howland police officers.

