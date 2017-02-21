Attorney says water workers didn't try to defraud Youngstown

Two dozen Youngstown Water Department employees accused of falsifying their credentials are law abiding citizens who did not intend to deceive or defraud the city or taxpayers, according to the attorney representing them. In spite of claims from investigators, Attorney Charlie Dunlap claims the 24 workers did complete a continuing education course by taking instruction from a man who is a licensed instructor with the Ohio EPA.

