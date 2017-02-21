Attorney says water workers didn't tr...

Attorney says water workers didn't try to defraud Youngstown

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Two dozen Youngstown Water Department employees accused of falsifying their credentials are law abiding citizens who did not intend to deceive or defraud the city or taxpayers, according to the attorney representing them. In spite of claims from investigators, Attorney Charlie Dunlap claims the 24 workers did complete a continuing education course by taking instruction from a man who is a licensed instructor with the Ohio EPA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for lost love Feb 10 RandyShalz 1
News Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08) Feb 2 Syb 6
News Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family Jan '17 Madison10 1
News Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young... Jan '17 Duke for Mayor 25
Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom... Jan '17 insecticide 2
Tecumseh Drama Theater Dec '16 YEPPER 2
Springfield Dining group Dec '16 Daffin Candies 2
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,004 • Total comments across all topics: 279,105,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC