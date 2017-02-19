1918: Women might be hired to work streetcars
That is what Mr. Witt believed and in the Electric Railway Journal, he predicted the era of the woman conductor, who would maintain order in the car and not As yet the Mahoning & Shenango Railway & Light Co. had made no attempt to hire women to operate its cars, but it was predicted if the labor shortage kept up it would be the inevitable result.
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for lost love
|Feb 10
|RandyShalz
|1
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb 2
|Syb
|6
|Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family
|Jan '17
|Madison10
|1
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Jan '17
|Duke for Mayor
|25
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|Jan '17
|insecticide
|2
|Tecumseh Drama Theater
|Dec '16
|YEPPER
|2
|Springfield Dining group
|Dec '16
|Daffin Candies
|2
