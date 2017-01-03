YSU football team's flight home delayed
A problem with a charter flight is preventing the YSU Penguin football team from flying home to the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport. Trevor Parks, a spokesperson for the football team tells 21 News a button was pushed on the Sun Country charter flight and that released the oxygen masks on the plane.
