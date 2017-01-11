Youngstown woman charged with nursing home thefts
Columbiana police Detective Wade Boley said he arrested Sierra Carbone, 26, on Monday following an investigation that began when Whispering Pines residents reported jewelry and cash missing from their rooms. The large safe, measuring about 18 by 16 inches, was later found by police as well as some of the stolen jewelry and cash.
