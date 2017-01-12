Youngstown VA counselor from Mercer accused of traveling to have sex with teen
A Mercer, Pennsylvania man, who is also a counselor in the Youngstown office of the Veteran's Administration, is under investigation by federal authorities for allegedly attempting to meet a 15-year-old girl for a sexual encounter. According to court documents made public this week, 38-year-old Carmen John Sagnimeni drove through snow, ice and cold temperatures from his job at the VA center in Youngstown to the Cleveland area in order to meet what he believed was a teenage girl he met through social media.
