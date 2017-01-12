Youngstown Schools CEO invests in senior leadership positions
Youngstown City Schools CEO sees the only way to move the district forward is to invest more in the leadership to implement the plan. So Monday night, Krish Mohip announced new senior leadership hires with salaries totaling $446,000 a year.
