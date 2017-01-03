Youngstown native Omarosa hired for Trump's White House outreach
A memorable contestant in the first season of "The Apprentice," Manigault is expected to join President-elect Donald Trump's White House staff, according to two people familiar with the decision. Her job is expected to focus on public engagement.
