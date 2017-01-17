Youngstown mayor hears promises from Pence

Youngstown Mayor John McNally is waiting to find out how the Trump administration will fulfill promises to work in a "big way" with American cities to replace aging roads, bridges, sewer and water systems, as well as beef up police and fire services. As people were converging on Washington for Donald Trump's inaugural events, McNally and 350 other mayors were wrapping up the 85th Winter Meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.