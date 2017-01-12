Youngstown man sentenced for sex assa...

Youngstown man sentenced for sex assault of teen

Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A Youngstown man is sentenced to one year behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition. Kenneth McGuire Jr., 64, pleaded guilty to the charge in October after being accused of having sexual contact with a 16-year-old.

