Youngstown man sentenced for sex assault of teen
A Youngstown man is sentenced to one year behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition. Kenneth McGuire Jr., 64, pleaded guilty to the charge in October after being accused of having sexual contact with a 16-year-old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Jan 9
|Duke for Mayor
|25
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|Jan 9
|insecticide
|2
|Tecumseh Drama Theater
|Dec 19
|YEPPER
|2
|Springfield Dining group
|Dec 15
|Daffin Candies
|2
|Body found in parking lot
|Dec '16
|Want answers
|1
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|his sister
|9
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC