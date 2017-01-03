Youngstown man sentenced for robbing 77-year-old Austintown man
Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Lou D'Apolito handed down a five year sentence to Scott Dattilo on Monday. According to police reports, a 77-year-old Austintown man says he found Dattilo standing in the kitchen of his South Raccoon Road apartment on November 13. After Dattilo demanded his wallet and attacked him, the victim says he struggled to get his gun he kept in a drawer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Mon
|Duke for Mayor
|25
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|Mon
|insecticide
|2
|Tecumseh Drama Theater
|Dec 19
|YEPPER
|2
|Springfield Dining group
|Dec 15
|Daffin Candies
|2
|Body found in parking lot
|Dec '16
|Want answers
|1
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|his sister
|9
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC