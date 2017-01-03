Youngstown man sentenced for robbing 77-year-old Austintown man

Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Lou D'Apolito handed down a five year sentence to Scott Dattilo on Monday. According to police reports, a 77-year-old Austintown man says he found Dattilo standing in the kitchen of his South Raccoon Road apartment on November 13. After Dattilo demanded his wallet and attacked him, the victim says he struggled to get his gun he kept in a drawer.

