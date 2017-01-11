Youngstown man convicted of of killing neighbor over stolen electricity

A man who has been locked up in the Mahoning County jail for nearly five years has been convicted of charges filed after investigators say he fatally shot a neighbor during a dispute over stolen electricity. A jury returned a guilty verdict late Tuesday after deliberating the case of 24-year-old Michael Paige, who was accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Munir Blake.

