Youngstown fugitive found in Florida after year-long search
U.S. Marshals say they have captured a Youngstown man who's girlfriend accused him of beating and choking her, then holding her against her will for nearly a week. In 2014, Gunther was convicted of felonious assault after his girlfriend told police that she had been repeatedly punched and kicked by Gunther at their Thornton Avenue home.
