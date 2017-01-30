Youngstown Diocese still plans to resettle refugees here
A White House executive order banning immigration of people from seven countries is not stopping plans by a charity to resettle fifty refugees in Youngstown, according to the Diocese of Youngstown. A statement released by Catholic Charities on Monday said the organization continues preparations to receive refugees from Syria and the Congo once the moratorium is lifted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
