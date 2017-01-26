Youngstown cabbie says he was robbed on ride from Austintown to Warren
A Youngstown cab driver tells police that a fare he picked up in Austintown, pulled out a gun and robbed him as they traveled to Warren. A driver for Independent Taxi says a man later identified as Dominique McCorkle, 29, of Warren, got into his cab at the Wendy's restaurant on Raccoon Road in Austintown early Wednesday and said he needed a ride to Warren, but only had $20 to pay the fare.
