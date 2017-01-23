Youngstown and Warren completing lead mapping of water systems
The state of Ohio is mandating that all community public water systems complete a lead mapping of their distribution systems. The required mapping is part of House Bill 412, and is designed to identify areas that are known to contain or likely to contain lead service lines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family
|Jan 21
|Madison10
|1
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Jan 9
|Duke for Mayor
|25
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|Jan 9
|insecticide
|2
|Tecumseh Drama Theater
|Dec '16
|YEPPER
|2
|Springfield Dining group
|Dec '16
|Daffin Candies
|2
|Body found in parking lot
|Dec '16
|Want answers
|1
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|his sister
|9
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC