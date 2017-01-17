Woman who accused Poland man of reach...

Woman who accused Poland man of reaching up her skirt wont press charges

Prosecutors say a woman is not interested in pursuing charges against a Poland man she had accused of reaching under her skirt at a downtown Youngstown bar. Police arrested McCormick early Sunday after a woman told officers that a man had grabbed her buttocks and vaginal area while she was inside the V2 Wine Bar on Federal Street.

