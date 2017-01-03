Water line break floods Youngstown neighborhood
A crew from the Youngstown Water Department was dispatched to a West Side neighborhood flooded following a water line break. Water gushed out of the ground along Arden Boulevard around noon Monday, sending water gushing down the street and soaking lawns.
