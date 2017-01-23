Valley lawmakers pen letter to govern...

Valley lawmakers pen letter to governor: "Cuts to revenue share are devastating"

State Representatives John Boccieri , Michele Lepore-Hagan and Glenn Holmes last week wrote a letter to Gov. John Kasich urging him to preserve the revenue local governments and public transit systems receive from the Medicaid Managed Care Organization tax. The Federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services have given Ohio a deadline of June 30, 2017 to remedy its MCO tax structure so that it complies with CMS policy, but any changes may threaten the millions of dollars local communities currently receive from the tax.

