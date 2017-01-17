Trump's ties to valley to extend beyo...

Trump's ties to valley to extend beyond election success

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

The inauguration is just hours away in Washington D.C. where preparations to transform the nation's capitol have been underway for weeks. President-elect Donald Trump's ties to the valley will go beyond the support he saw from voters on election night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young... Jan 9 Duke for Mayor 25
Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom... Jan 9 insecticide 2
Tecumseh Drama Theater Dec '16 YEPPER 2
Springfield Dining group Dec '16 Daffin Candies 2
Body found in parking lot Dec '16 Want answers 1
News Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09) Nov '16 his sister 9
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,597 • Total comments across all topics: 278,092,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC