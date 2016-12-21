The press on the press on Meet the Press
Over on Twitter, several people have picked up on WSJ editor-in-chief Gerard Baker's comments on objectivity and how people should totally trust the press to bring them the facts, unless the fact is that someone lied. "I'd be careful about using the word, 'lie.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lawyers, Guns, and Money.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Dec 20
|UTrashy
|22
|Tecumseh Drama Theater
|Dec 19
|YEPPER
|2
|Springfield Dining group
|Dec 15
|Daffin Candies
|2
|Body found in parking lot
|Dec 6
|Want answers
|1
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|his sister
|9
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC