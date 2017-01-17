Several Players Leave Program as Roster Turnover Continues
The filtering in and out of football players is usually heaviest around Signing Day, and it appears that this year is no different. Today, when Tech welcomed nine new players to the program, they also said goodbye to five of them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gobbler Country.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Jan 9
|Duke for Mayor
|25
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|Jan 9
|insecticide
|2
|Tecumseh Drama Theater
|Dec '16
|YEPPER
|2
|Springfield Dining group
|Dec '16
|Daffin Candies
|2
|Body found in parking lot
|Dec '16
|Want answers
|1
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|his sister
|9
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC