Senator Brown highlights Youngstown infrastructure project as way to create jobs
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is joining other Senate Democrats in proposing a plan to rebuild the nation's roads, bridges, sewer and water systems --- while also creating millions of construction jobs in Ohio and nationwide. The lawmaker hopes President Donald Trump will keep his promise to invest in the nation's infrastructure and get on board with a plan that's mapped out right here in Youngstown.
