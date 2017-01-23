Rapper by the name of - Duke' pleads ...

Rapper by the name of - Duke' pleads guilty to more charges

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Salem News

Anthony Mascarella, the Youngstown area rapper who goes by the name Duke, pleaded guilty to additional charges last week in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court. He and his defense attorney, Richard Hura, requested immediate sentencing, but Judge Scott Washam asked for an additional week to review the presentencing investigation, which was recently completed for Mascarella for charges he was facing in Judge C. Ashley Pike's courtroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family Jan 21 Madison10 1
News Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young... Jan 9 Duke for Mayor 25
Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom... Jan 9 insecticide 2
Tecumseh Drama Theater Dec '16 YEPPER 2
Springfield Dining group Dec '16 Daffin Candies 2
Body found in parking lot Dec '16 Want answers 1
News Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09) Nov '16 his sister 9
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,007 • Total comments across all topics: 278,202,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC