Rapper by the name of - Duke' pleads guilty to more charges

Anthony Mascarella, the Youngstown area rapper who goes by the name Duke, pleaded guilty to additional charges last week in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court. He and his defense attorney, Richard Hura, requested immediate sentencing, but Judge Scott Washam asked for an additional week to review the presentencing investigation, which was recently completed for Mascarella for charges he was facing in Judge C. Ashley Pike's courtroom.

