Prosecutors to appeal Youngstown rapist's sentence to US Supreme Court

An Ohio prosecutor plans to appeal the rejection of a convicted rapist's 112-year prison sentence to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Mahoning County Prosecutor's Office wants the high court to take up the case of the 2008 sentence given to Brandon Moore for crimes committed when he was 15. Moore was tried as an adult and convicted by a jury in the 2001 armed kidnapping, robbery and gang rape of a 22-year-old Youngstown State University student.

