Prosecutor: Fatal cop shooting of man with blade justified

A police officer was justified in fatally shooting a man who had a utility knife and told officers he would kill them or they would have to kill him, a prosecutor said Tuesday. "This was a life-and-death circumstance right from the very beginning," Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson Jr. said in announcing that the officer would not be charged in the Jan. 6 shooting of Sean Ryan Hake.

