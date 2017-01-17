Prosecutor: Fatal cop shooting of man...

Prosecutor: Fatal cop shooting of man with blade justified

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Advance

A police officer was justified in fatally shooting a man who had a utility knife and told officers he would kill them or they would have to kill him, a prosecutor said Tuesday. "This was a life-and-death circumstance right from the very beginning," Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson Jr. said in announcing that the officer would not be charged in the Jan. 6 shooting of Sean Ryan Hake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young... Jan 9 Duke for Mayor 25
Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom... Jan 9 insecticide 2
Tecumseh Drama Theater Dec 19 YEPPER 2
Springfield Dining group Dec '16 Daffin Candies 2
Body found in parking lot Dec '16 Want answers 1
News Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09) Nov '16 his sister 9
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,384 • Total comments across all topics: 278,042,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC